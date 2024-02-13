By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 19:05

EUW event Credit: EUW

The annual meeting and the elections of the new board of the European Union of Women (Mujeres en Iguaildad) of Marina Alta will be held on Friday, February 16, at the Javea Golf Club.

The meeting will be followed by a screening of two prizewinning short films and a video clip, filmed in Jávea and Barcelona and directed by Jo Garcia Garrido and her daughter Alexandra Iglesias.

Mourning, solitude, psychological oppression and sheer joy of life are some of the emotions central to these short films. We’ll open a short discussion afterwards, on the mixed emotions in a woman’s life, on the importance of allowing them their proper space and time, and of standing together in darker and lighter days.

The European Union of Women Marina Alta aspires to foster opportunities and equality for women and works together with local councils, organisations, companies and education centres to promote activities that raise awareness about, and improve, opportunities and equality for women and girls.

Future events and information can be found on www.facebook.com/groups/euwma or email euwmarinaalta@gmail.com