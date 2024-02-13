By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 9:00
Fatal selfies: More deadly than shark attacks. Image: Dudarev Mikhail / Shutterstock.com.
Selfie bans at tourist spots are becoming more common, and for good reason: they save lives.
A study published in the Journal of Travel Medicine found that selfie-related deaths have surpassed fatalities from shark attacks.
Over 13 years, there were 379 selfie-related deaths, with 140 involving tourists, compared to 90 fatal shark encounters.
In Venice, Italy, a gondola nearly capsized because tourists were too focused on taking selfies instead of listening to safety warnings. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but the incident could have ended tragically.
People risk their lives for the perfect selfie, leading to fatal falls from cliffs, accidents with vehicles and trains, dangerous encounters with wildlife, and drownings.
Authorities are taking action, imposing fines and even jail time for reckless selfie behaviour.
For example, a woman died while attempting a selfie at Prabalgad Fort in India, and a spectator’s selfie caused a massive pile-up during the 2023 Tour de France.
Portofino, Italy, introduced a temporary selfie ban to prevent tourists from obstructing traffic while taking photos.
The desire for attention and validation on social media often drives reckless behaviour, causing people to ignore safety warnings or venture into dangerous areas.
On average, victims were 24.4 years old, with women more likely to die from falls or animal encounters, and men more likely to die in transport-related incidents.
India, the United States, and Russia have the highest number of selfie-related deaths.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.