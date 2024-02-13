Festival of food in Altea

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 18:39

Photo by Erik Mclean: https://www.pexels.com/photo/faceless-person-eating-cream-soup-in-restaurant-4062279/

Altea event “El Plat de Cullera” (festival of the spoon) will be held in Altea from the 16th to the 25th of February. A record number of 17 establishments are taking part.

La Paraeta, Melitón Jardín, Ca Pere, Casa Vital, E-Tika, Italia Loca, Xe que Bò, Chez Pierre, Juan Abril, Mallol, Gourmet Losada, la Clau d’Altea, Gallinero, Maná, Rumors, la Picateta de Lola and la Sidrería Escondida will be offering their best dishes for a few days, with traditional menus adapted to the season, with a touch of innovation.

People are being encouraged to enjoy El Plat de Cullera by making reservations to avoid last-minute problems.

Each restaurant that takes part in the event will receive a QR code that will allow customers to register their attendance. They will be entered into a prize draw to win gifts provided by participating companies.

Altea has many fabulous restaurants. With fresh, local produce and some of Spain’s best chefs, the area is developing quickly as a gastronomic destination.