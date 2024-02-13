German visitors smash beer drinking record in Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 14:53

Bartender pouring a beer. Credit: puhhha/Shutterstock.com

On Saturday, February 10, a group of over 40 Germans took Mallorca’s Playa de Palma by storm after setting a new beer-drinking record.

The latest group succeeded in downing 1,330, 0.2-litre glasses at the Deutsches Eck. Each participant drank an average of 28 glasses, amounting to 5.8 litres per person, in a challenge that lasted nearly 8 hours.

The group, part of a German gun club, began the all-day challenge around 11:00 am and finished just after 7.00 pm.

Their determination not only shattered the previous record of 1,234 glasses but also left them with a hefty bill of €2,793. The attempt was documented by several cameramen, and the celebratory video has found its way to YouTube, highlighting the participants’ obvious joy and unity.

This surpasses efforts by other groups, including a German futsal team that attempted a similar feat last July. ‘We were a great group, with 56 people of different ages, from 19 to 67.

‘We all had a great time and partied together, something that is unfortunately almost unheard of nowadays: bringing together young and old to share a common experience,’ remarked a participant on social media.

This event not only marks a new milestone in Mallorca’s beer-drinking history but also celebrates the island’s appeal as a place where diverse groups can come together to create unforgettable experiences.