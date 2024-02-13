Los Alcazares Carnival 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Doubling the dazzle
LOS Alcázares Carnival in the Region of Murcia is set to dazzle with its Grand Parade, doubling the participating troupes from 12 to an impressive 30 this year. Councillor for Celebrations, José Carlos Castejón, highlights the event’s growing influence, drawing troupes from various towns. The Grand Parade, scheduled for February 24, promises a mesmerising display of dance, music, and elaborate costumes.
Beyond the parade, the carnival offers different events such as the Canine Costume Contest, Children’s Carnival, and the Elderly Carnival, fostering active engagement from residents and visitors alike.
Another great event will take place in summer, taking advantage of the large influx of tourists and visitors to the area, during the month of July Los Narejos will host the Summer Carnival. Councillor Castejón stated, ‘We will put on our best costumes again during the summer season, hoping to even improve the figures from the previous year.’ The Los Alcázares Carnival has truly become a benchmark for carnival enthusiasts in the region, captivating audiences with its ever-expanding splendour.
