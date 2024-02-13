Make a Smile helping children

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 15:42

Make a Smile charity raises funds. Credit: Make a Smile, Facebook

Run 100 per cent by volunteers, Make a Smile is a charity organization, charging towards the goal of raising funds for over 100 children in care. The organization aims to ensure safety and education for children in need, securing their future when they leave the homes.

Make a Smile targets disadvantaged children and teenagers, providing them with material and emotional support, as well as education aid.

The charity uses many of its raised funds to support children in their preparation for adult lives, by financing their education, apprenticeships, travel, and educational equipment. Make a Smile enhances young people’s lives, preparing them to grow into successful and fulfilled individuals.

The volunteers hold regular fundraising events and the annual Christmas Bag Appeal, changing the lives of children in need. The charity has been chosen by numerous local businesses, clubs, and schools who have contributed to Make a Smile.

The Foundation was founded in 2008 and is located in Calpe, The Bed Centre.