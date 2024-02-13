Mallorca’s bold plan for young mental health

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 15:58

Photo: Strategic Plan for Mental Health meeting. Credit: caib.es

The focus this week was on mental health, particularly with young ones in educational environments.

President of the Balearic Government, Margalida Prohens has taken a significant step towards bolstering mental health support in Mallorca’s educational institutions.

On Monday, February 12, she announced the enhancement of the CoorEduca Mental Health program, which is pivotal in addressing suicidal behaviour in children and, by incorporating new professionals.

This announcement was part of the Strategic Plan for Emotional Well-being and Mental Health of the Balearic Islands (PEBESMIB) 2023-2029 meeting, signalling a robust inter-ministerial effort to tackle mental health issues.

Prohens expressed deep concern over the escalating mental health crisis in the Balearics, where approximately 50,000 people suffer from mental illness, and more than 150,000 are on medication.

Specifically troubling is the rising trend of suicidal ideas among the youth, with 109 lives lost to suicide in 2022 alone.

‘The mental health of our young people is particularly worrying,’ Prohens remarked, highlighting the urgency of reinforcing existing suicide prevention programs and initiating new projects to address emerging challenges such as unwanted loneliness and the mental health of healthcare workers.

The strategic plan, a collaborative effort across several ministries, aims to define and implement comprehensive mental health strategies.

This innovative model emphasizes a person-centred approach, integrating more than two thousand professionals in a concerted effort to improve mental health care.

Prohens’s commitment to mental health reform in the educational sector is a beacon of hope for many. By focusing on prevention, detection, and a holistic approach to mental well-being, the Balearics are setting a precedent for mental health care that could inspire other regions.