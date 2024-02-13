Mallorca’s organic ambassadors shine in Germany

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 16:56

Mallorca represented at the Biofach fair, Germany. Credit: caib.es

In the heart of Nuremberg, the Biofach fair unfolds, drawing attention not just to organic food enthusiasts but to the proud representation of the Balearic Islands.

Led by Agriculture Minister Joan Simonet and Joan Llabres, General Director of Agri-Food Quality and Local Product, the Balearic Islands stand out with a delegation of seven companies from Mallorca, showcasing the island’s commitment to organic agriculture on an international platform.

Simonet emphasized the sector’s growth and its critical role in promoting environmental sustainability. ‘The ecological production of the islands grows year after year.

‘It offers differentiated quality products that are key to continuing to add steps for the benefit of the environmental sustainability of our farms,’ Simonet stated, highlighting the sector’s importance.

The Balearic stand is a collection of Mallorcan organic produce, featuring everything from Fet a Soller’s jams and almond IGP to Flor de Sal des Trenc’s premium salts.

Visitors can explore a range of products that embody Mallorca’s rich agricultural landscape, including organic and vegan energy bars, herbal infusions, and the novel sheixa wheat bread.

This year’s fair also sees the Balearic Islands vie for accolades, with Suc de cel olive oil, a previous gold medallist, and new contenders like Megaraw Bar and Mima Terra’s infusion hoping for awards.

The dedication to ecological production is evident in the latest figures, with over 42,609 hectares of organic agriculture and an increasing number of operators engaged in sustainable practices.

This growth not only reflects Mallorca’s green ambitions but also its resilience in preserving the environment while promoting local products on a global scale.

Through strategic partnerships and innovative presentations, the Balearic Islands continue to forge a path towards sustainable agriculture, making Mallorca a beacon of organic excellence at Biofach and beyond.