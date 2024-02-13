Norway’s choice for Eurovision 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 18:00

From Folk to Fame Image: Wikipedia/ Tore Sætre

NORWAY is quietly confident about their choice for Eurovision 2024 as they selected the band Gåte (Riddle) to represent them in the much-anticipated song contest. Norway held the ‘Melodi Grand Prix’ on February 3 and Gåte, a unique fusion of traditional Norwegian folk music and explosive rock where selected from the nine finalists.

Gåte: Norway’s National Treasure

Gåte is considered a national treasure in Norway, they emerged onto the music scene in the early 2000s, and they enjoyed chart-topping albums, sold-out shows, and even a Spellemann award.

Social Media Buzz: Norwegians Celebrate Gåte’s Eurovision Selection

Since their win at the ‘Melodi Grand Prix’ social media platforms have been filled with excited Norwegians expressing their delight and pride for the band that will represent them. Among the excitement, many Norwegians are commenting about the selection process. An international judges panel made up of representatives from Great Britain, Finland, Switzerland, Estonia, and Azerbaijan, among others gets 40 per cent of the vote and the Norwegian people get 60 per cent of the vote.

Voting Dynamics Shift: Norwegian People’s Voice Prevails

Fans expressed their relief that the process was changed this year as the ratio used to be 50-50. Many feel that the international panel doesn’t have Norway’s best interests at heart and would not vote for the best band. In fact, the panel chose another band but the Norwegian people were united in their vote making Gåte the winner of the ‘Melodi Grand Prix.’ Only time will tell if the people made the right choice for Eurovision 2024 to be hosted by their neighbours in Malmö on May 11.

