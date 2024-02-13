Protecting Mallorca’s fabled heritage

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 11:59

Mallorca Council of Culture and Heritage Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In order to preserve the fables of the island, the Council is set to recognise Mallorcan fairy tales as the island’s intangible cultural heritage.

This initiative, long championed by the Francesc de Borja Moll institution, seeks to safeguard the island’s distinct cultural expressions, especially the rich folklore collected by figures like Antoni Maria Alcover and Francesc de Borja Moll.

Llorenc Galmes, the Council’s president, and Antonia Roca, vice-president and minister of Culture and Heritage, have echoed the importance of this step in ensuring the survival of Mallorca’s intangible heritage within its culture.

Galmes emphasised Alcover’s role in documenting stories from over 250 storytellers in 33 localities, a monumental effort that protected the island’s traditional language from being lost forever.

The move comes as a response to the absence of intangible heritage regulations in Mallorca, a gap since the 2019 Heritage Protection law was enacted, which left the island lagging behind its neighbours Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera in cultural preservation efforts.

Antonia Roca criticized the previous government’s inaction and outlined the new team’s commitment to rectifying this oversight by drafting and processing new regulations.

The Council plans to start cultural activities related to Majorcan folktales, ensuring these stories remain a vibrant part of Mallorcan culture.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in the protection and celebration of Mallorca’s unique cultural identity, with formal declaration expected in the coming months.