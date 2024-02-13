By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 17:00
Rev up your career: Santa Pola invites aspiring taxi drivers to ace the aptitude test. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Santa Pola council has announced it is holding aptitude tests for obtaining the local taxi driving licence on March 6.
Anyone interested in beginning the process to become a tax driver has until February 21 to register.
This permit is essential for professional activity in this field.
Applications can be submitted to the general registry of the Council until February 21, accompanied by documentation verifying three requirements: possession of a class B driving license or higher, ESO/Senior School education certificate and a medical certificate confirming the absence of any incompatible illness or physical impediment.
The test will comprise two exercises.
The first will involve identifying various locations on a silent map, while the second will consist of answering 25 multiple-choice questions related to legislation.
For further details and to access the registration form, head to the website: www.santapola.es/taxis
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
