By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 10:02

Running the coastal path Photo: Facebook / Media Maraton Estepona

Estepona Council and the Club Atletismo Estepona are organising the 3rd Half Marathon Senda Litoral ‘Trofeo Ikos Andalucia’, in which up to 700 athletes will be able to participate. The race will be held on Sunday May 5 and will cover a total of 21 kilometres.

Vice-president of the Athletics Club, Deyanira Rivera announced that registration is open and can be made through the website www.dorsalchip.es. The price is €15 for the first 200 registrations, €20 for those registered up to April 9, and €25 up until April 30. The quota has been set at a maximum of 700 participants.

The race will start at 9.30am from Calle Montemayor in Cancelada, next to the Town Hall. The first five kilometres will run through the urbanisations of this area until reaching the first refreshment point (km 5) where the route will begin along the Coastal Path until reaching the Estepona Promenade and will continue to the Fishing Port.

The runners will then go around the lighthouse and follow the route along the Avenida de España until they reach the junction with Avenida Andalucía; they will pass through the Plazoleta Ortiz to enter Calle Real and at the end they will link up with Avenida Juan Carlos I until they reach the Parque Ferial y Deportivo and the finish line at the Athletics Stadium through the Marathon Gate.