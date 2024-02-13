Spanish town named Spain’s Top Valentine’s Day destination

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 15:48
Valentine's views in Frigiliana
Image: Shutterstock/ Pabkov
ESPAÑA FASCINANTE has named Frigiliana one of the top towns in Spain to spend Valentine’s Day. Frigiliana a beautiful white-washed village renowned for its traditional architecture and winding cobblestone streets has been singled out as the perfect romantic getaway. They highlighted its narrow, flower-filled alleys with colourful pots and balconies overflowing with geraniums, creating a charming and romantic atmosphere.
In addition to its architectural beauty, the village is also known for its rich history and culture, reflected in its squares, churches, and museums. With a wide selection of beautiful restaurants to choose from and panoramic views, it is the perfect destination for a romantic Valentine’s Day retreat.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
