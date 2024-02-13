Spanish town named Spain’s Top Valentine’s Day destination

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 15:48

Valentine's views in Frigiliana Image: Shutterstock/ Pabkov

ESPAÑA FASCINANTE has named Frigiliana one of the top towns in Spain to spend Valentine’s Day. Frigiliana a beautiful white-washed village renowned for its traditional architecture and winding cobblestone streets has been singled out as the perfect romantic getaway. They highlighted its narrow, flower-filled alleys with colourful pots and balconies overflowing with geraniums, creating a charming and romantic atmosphere.

Frigiliana: Your Perfect Valentine’s Day Retreat in Spain

In addition to its architectural beauty, the village is also known for its rich history and culture, reflected in its squares, churches, and museums. With a wide selection of beautiful restaurants to choose from and panoramic views, it is the perfect destination for a romantic Valentine’s Day retreat.

