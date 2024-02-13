Surprise, surprise for Guardia Civil

By John Smith • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 18:17

Not a very efficient road block Credit: Screenshot Facebook

Wanting to make sure that roads weren’t inundated by large numbers of slow moving tractors, a fleet of Guardia Civil vehicles set up a road block on a main road in Velez Rubio.

What they had overlooked was the very fact that the farmers were driving tractors which have enormous tyres and are ideal for off road terrain.

Very simply, the parade of tractors diverted from the road when they arrived at the road block and moved onto the land adjacent as they slowly proceeded round the block and then rejoined the road when they could.

Large numbers of clearly surprised and disgruntled officers could only stand and watch as they were out manoeuvred although they did photograph number plates!

The demonstrations by farmers will continue for some foreseeable future and whilst irritating for all who are delayed, on occasion there is a little humour as well.