Temporary closure of Mallorca’s Can Barbara Dock 

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 18:55

Overview of the Can Barbara Dock. Credit: GoogleMaps.com

The Port Authority of the Balearic Islands (APB) has issued a notice regarding the temporary closure of vehicular access to the Can Barbara dock, from Av. Gabriel Roca, next to the Natzaret gardens, which is scheduled from Wednesday, February 14 to 16.

This closure is essential for the construction of a concrete base as a precursor to the installation of paving stones, marking a significant phase in the promenade’s remodelling project.

The timing of this work has been carefully planned to both facilitate the timely advancement of the refurbishment and to reduce inconvenience to the public. Vehicle access is expected to be re-opened on February 16, ensuring that the weekend activities in this popular area of Mallorca are not affected.

During the closure period, access to Can Barbara Dock from Av. Gabriel Roca will be exclusively via the pedestrian route along Porto Pi Street. This measure underscores the APB’s commitment to enhancing the infrastructure while maintaining accessibility for the community.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their travel accordingly during these dates and to utilize the designated pedestrian path for access to the dock area.

This temporary adjustment is a small yet vital part of the broader efforts to improve Mallorca’s coastal promenade, aimed at enriching the experience for all who live and visit Mallorca.