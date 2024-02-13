By Kevin Fraser Park •
Urban orienteering
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Area Libre Fuengirola is hosting an urban orienteering race on Monday February 19, which will be open to participants of different age groups. This is the first event of the Málaga Orienteering Sprint Camp 2024, which will take place from February 19 to 25 in different locations along the Costa del Sol.
“We have joined a programme of ten events within the Málaga Orienteering Sprint Camp of the Costa del Sol and the opening will be here in Fuengirola on Monday February 19 from 9.30am”, explained Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez.
“It is a promotional race to raise awareness of orienteering. It will be held in the surroundings of Área Libre Fuengirola, starting from the Sohail Castle to follow a route that includes the Armada Bridge and all the surrounding area, to the park of La Fantasía. It is like a treasure hunt. All participants will have a map which they will be given minutes before the start of the race and which will show them where the different beacons are located, which they will have to touch in order to advance in the race. It is a discipline that is becoming more and more popular in Central Europe and the Nordic countries and which is gradually becoming established in Spain and on the Costa del Sol”, said the Councillor.
The Málaga Orienteering Sprint Camp also includes races in the towns of Estepona, Istán, Benalmádena, Mijas, Casares and Torremolinos.
All the information about this activity, as well as the links to register for the different categories are available on the event’s website
