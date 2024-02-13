Valentine’s trail of hearts Altea

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 15:35

Altea trail of hearts Credit: Amine Arbaoui

Love is in the air in the beautiful town of Altea, Costa Blanca this this week. Lovers can have a real romantic adventure as they follow the trail of hearts that leads through the most enchanting spots this town has to offer.

With its picturesque cobblestone streets. colourful buildings and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, Altea is a romantic dream. Ideal for your romantic Valentine’s day, the trail is perfect for exploring quaint shops, art galleries, charming cafes and high quality restaurants.

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a unique experience designed to celebrate love and romance. The trail of hearts will guide you to charming locations covered with heart-shaped decorations, bringing together local businesses, attractions and artisans to create a magical experience for couples. As part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations, many businesses along the trail offer special promotions.

From discounted couples packages to complementary champagne at some restaurants, this will add an extra touch of romance to your special day. Don’t forget beautiful memories are not just for couples! Take yourself out for a romantic evening if you don’t happen to be attached right now. More chocolates and champagne for you!