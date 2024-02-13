Walt Disney still a Mojacar icon

By John Smith • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 12:35

The new mini-mural Credit: Mojacar Council

Founded in 2021, the Walt Was Here Association in Mojacar is convinced (and this is supported by the Council) that the late Walt Disney was born in Mojacar.

Was Walt born in Mojacar?

There is plenty of theory but not a huge amount of proof that he was born out of wedlock in Mojacar, his mother emigrated to the USA and then he was adopted by the Disney family.

In the year when some of his earliest cartoons such as Steamboat Willie go out of copyright and are being shown by some councils in Almeria Province, Mickey hasn’t been sighted on the silver screen in Mojacar as yet.

New mini-mural

There is however one new mini-mural to join the others already holding prominent positions in the town and this is at the Mojacar Day Care Centre for the very young showing silhouettes of Walt and his famous mouse friend.

Considering the words of Jiminy Cricket ‘When you wish upon a star’, who knows whether the Walt Was Here Association will find their wish come true sometime soon?