Trending:

Walt Disney still a Mojacar icon

By John Smith • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 12:35

The new mini-mural Credit: Mojacar Council

Founded in 2021, the Walt Was Here Association in Mojacar is convinced (and this is supported by the Council) that the late Walt Disney was born in Mojacar.

Was Walt born in Mojacar?

There is plenty of theory but not a huge amount of proof that he was born out of wedlock in Mojacar, his mother emigrated to the USA and then he was adopted by the Disney family.

In the year when some of his earliest cartoons such as Steamboat Willie go out of copyright and are being shown by some councils in Almeria Province, Mickey hasn’t been sighted on the silver screen in Mojacar as yet.

New mini-mural

There is however one new mini-mural to join the others already holding prominent positions in the town and this is at the Mojacar Day Care Centre for the very young showing silhouettes of Walt and his famous mouse friend.

Considering the words of Jiminy Cricket ‘When you wish upon a star’, who knows whether the Walt Was Here Association will find their wish come true sometime soon?

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

John Smith

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica. Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene. Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development. Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading