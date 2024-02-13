Work begins on Los Boliches Health Centre

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 10:08

Work started on health centre Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The extension works of the Health Centre of Los Boliches has started. “In a few months, and with the forthcoming start-up of the Los Pacos Health Centre, we will soon see an improvement in the health care provided to the people of Fuengirola”, said the Mayor Ana Mula.

The project will be completed in seven months and will convert a centre that is more than 40 years old into a primary care facility with the capacity and equipment necessary to attend to and respond to the healthcare needs of a growing town.

The aim of these works is to improve both the centre’s facilities and its range of services. To this end, it has been planned to build a two-storey building above ground level, with a consultation wing that will serve as an extension of the current health centre creating 12 new consulting rooms.

At the same time, the new Los Pacos Health Centre, which serves the eastern part of the town, will provide the residents with 26 consultation rooms, six paediatrics, one dentistry, one rehabilitation with physiotherapy, one room for minor surgery, a nursery and an X-ray room, as well as administrative offices and storage rooms. It will also require the recruitment of some 50 professionals.

These are the first new facilities to be created in the last 30 years.