Work begins on Los Boliches Health Centre

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 10:08
Work started on health centre
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
The extension works of the Health Centre of Los Boliches has started. “In a few months, and with the forthcoming start-up of the Los Pacos Health Centre, we will soon see an improvement in the health care provided to the people of Fuengirola”, said the Mayor Ana Mula.
The project will be completed in seven months and will convert a centre that is more than 40 years old into a primary care facility with the capacity and equipment necessary to attend to and respond to the healthcare needs of a growing town.
The aim of these works is to improve both the centre’s facilities and its range of services. To this end, it has been planned to build a two-storey building above ground level, with a consultation wing that will serve as an extension of the current health centre creating 12 new consulting rooms.
At the same time, the new Los Pacos Health Centre, which serves the eastern part of the town, will provide the residents with 26 consultation rooms, six paediatrics, one dentistry, one rehabilitation with physiotherapy, one room for minor surgery, a nursery and an X-ray room, as well as administrative offices and storage rooms. It will also require the recruitment of some 50 professionals.
These are the first new facilities to be created in the last 30 years.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.