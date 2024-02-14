After the storm

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 14:56

Storm damage Photo: Mijas Town Hall

MIJAS Councillor for Beaches, Daniel Gómez, has reported that work is being carried out on the Mijas coastline to repair damage after the wind and rain storm suffered from Storm Karlotta.

The most affected areas have been the beaches of El Bombo and Calahonda, where there has been a substantial loss of sand.

“Since Monday February 12, when the storm ended, a plan has been in place to prepare the coastline for the next high season. The beaches are a great attraction of Mijas, so it is essential that they are in the best possible condition and we are working tirelessly on it”, explained Gómez.