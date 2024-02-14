Beach road renovation ready for Andalucian Cycling Tour

By Catherine McGeer •
Beach Road Upgrade
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
THE first phase of refurbishing the Beach Road, connecting Marina del Este and La Herradura, has been successfully completed, announced Francisco Rodríguez, the Municipal Councillor for Public Works and Maintenance in Almuñécar. The road, which was essential for the Andalucian Cycling Tour’s first stage on February 14, underwent significant repairs after local authorities took charge of its maintenance due to severe deterioration.
With an investment of €48,334.26, the renovation project began on February 1. Rodriguez expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress, emphasising its early completion. He mentioned plans to assess drainage systems for improved rainwater evacuation in future phases.
The need arose due to the arrival of the Andalucian Cycling Tour, and the need to guarantee participant safety on the route. Rodriguez praised the commitment of local technicians and applauded the contracted company for the timely completion of the project.
