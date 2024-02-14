Casares celebrates carnival

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 12:24

Casares carnival is in three locations Photo: Casares Town Hall

Casares will celebrate carnival with festivities in the three centres of the municipality.

The Casares carnival kicks off in Casares Costa on Sunday February 25, with a children’s party in the Jardines del Rosario. From midday to 7pm, the programme, aimed especially at the little ones, will featureentertainment shows, inflatables, popular games and a costume parade.

The Casares Carnival main event will be held in the village on Saturday March 2. The children’s activities begin at midday with the fancy dress parade, followed by parties, popular games and workshops.

At 8.30pm the carnival group ‘Chirigota del Pelu’ will perform, giving way to the adult party. The parade with a brass band, entertainment and the groups taking part in the fancy dress competition will start at 10pm to put on a show in the Plaza.

After the prizes in the fancy dress competition, the party continues in the Municipal Marquee with the group “D’Dulce” and DJ Rafa Sánchez.

On Saturday March 9, the Carnival of Secadero will be held, a festival that starts with a children’s party from midday until 7.30pm, when the ‘Chirigota del Selu’, one of the most popular groups in the Carnival of Cádiz, is scheduled to perform.

The children’s programme for the carnival in Secadero includes a big costume parade followed by a similar programme to Casares village, with parties and games.