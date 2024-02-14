Films shot in Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 14:21

Benidorm city cinematic view. Credit: Benidorm, Nicolas Vigier, Flickr

Spain has consistently contributed to cinematography worldwide, and the Costa Blanca region is no exception when it comes to impressive shooting locations.

Lolita´s Club

Directed by the Goya Award winner, Vicente Aranda, Lolita´s Club is a Spanish film, starring Eduardo Noriega and Flora Martinez, shot in 2007 in Alicante and Benidorm.

The film follows the story of twin brothers: one, a brutal policeman, the other a soft-hearted bar worker with a mental disability. The two become involved with Lolita, a mysterious bordello worker. The film is based on the novel by Juan Marse, the 2008 winner of the Cervantez Prize.

The Replacement

A Spanish-Belgian thriller, directed by Oscar Aibar in 2021, the film was shot across the Costa Blanca region, including Denia. The Replacement is set in 1982 and tells the story of a Spanish police officer, investigating a case that takes him to a community of retired Nazis in Costa Blanca.

Ama

A 2021 Spanish drama, directed by Julia de Paz Solvas, Ama ́s shooting locations include Alicante, Benidorm and L’Alfas del Pi. The film deconstructs the image of the perfect motherhood, depicting the life of an unreliable single mother and her six-year-old daughter.

Fotos

Fotos is a 1996 surrealist drama, directed by Elio Quiroga, partly shot in Javea, The film is a cult classic of Spanish underground cinema. Fotos follows the intricate life of a young woman, Azucena, who struggles with her sexuality and becomes guided by a Virgin apparition that leads her to a complex romantic infatuation.