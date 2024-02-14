Frozen pensions: Half a million UK ex-pats short-changed

By John Ensor • Updated: 14 Feb 2024 • 16:11

Department for Work and Pensions homepage. Credit: chrisdorney/Shutterstock.com

Is it fair that numerous British expatriates have had their state pension payments frozen based on the country they have relocated to?

A debate about UK residents living abroad, highlighted a policy that impacts those who retire in certain countries, like Canada and New Zealand, by freezing their pension payments at the rate they were when they left the UK.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has made it clear that it has ‘no plans’ to adjust the stagnant state pension payments for half a million British expatriates.

Recently, the UK Pensions Minister Paul Maynard addressed MPs, confirming the government’s decision to maintain the status quo.

A longstanding policy

An estimated 500,000 senior Britons are denied the full state pension benefits they would have received had they remained in the UK or retired in countries that are eligible for pension increases.

According to GB News, this revelation was part of a debate where Rob Roberts MP advocated for the government to reconsider its position as a gesture of fairness.

Roberts argued, ‘Following our withdrawal from the EU, we are rightly able to move closer with our partners in the Commonwealth and one of the ways we can do that would be to confirm that all British citizens that live in the Commonwealth should be entitled to the appropriate uprating of their state pension as if they were still in the UK, it would seem a matter of simple fairness.

‘Will the minister meet with me to discuss the practicalities of making that happen and restore some much needed common sense to a needlessly complicated situation?’

Maynard’s response was unequivocal, stating, ‘The UK government continues to uprate state pensions where there is a legal requirement to do so and has no plans to change its longstanding policy or enter into any new reciprocal social security agreements.

‘According to the latest estimate, based on data from March 2022, uprating the state pension where we do not currently do so would cost about £0.9 billion a year if all UK state pensions in payment were increased to current UK levels.’

Public support and petition

The issue has garnered public support, leading to the initiation of a parliamentary petition by Robert Lloyd Crutchlow, which reads: ‘We believe the freezing of UK citizens pensioners is discriminatory, unjust and immoral.’

The petition, which currently has around 5,000 signatures, highlights that around 500,000 of the 1.2 million state pension recipients living abroad are excluded from receiving increases to their state pension in the way other recipients do.