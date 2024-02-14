By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 9:14

Indulge in opulence: Europe's newest luxe escapes unveiled. Image: Raffles London at The OWO / Facebook.

Are you looking for a little taste of hotel luxury?

Last year, Europe welcomed some impressive new hotels, including Richard Branson’s Son Bunyola on Mallorca’s coast and the transformation of the Old War Office into Raffles London at the OWO.

And this year looks just as exciting.

London will be a highlight, with the Emory by the Maybourne Hotel Group opening in Knightsbridge.

This all-suite hotel, with a restaurant by famous chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, starts at £2,000 a night, making it one of London’s most luxurious spots.

Also, the Mandarin Oriental Group will open its second London property in prestigious Hanover Square in Mayfair.

Elsewhere, Rosewood has launched a new hotel in Munich after a ten-year break, adding luxury to the city.

They’re also renovating a historic building in Amsterdam that once was the Palace of Justice.

In Greece, the Gundari Hotel is opening on the shores of Folegandros, featuring a unique underground spa with stunning sea views.