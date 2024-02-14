MuDanzas returns to the streets of Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 13:36

Cartagena comes alive with rhythm Image: Cartagena.es

CARTAGENA’S MuDanzas dance festival is back after twelve years from March 9 until March 17. The contemporary dance festival will bring the streets of Cartagena alive with performances from renowned dance companies like Marcat Dance and Fritsch Company. The dance festival will also hold some shows in the Nuevo Teatro Circo.

Empowering the Next Generation: Dance in Cartagena’s Schools

As part of this dance spectacle, the dance groups will perform in schools throughout Cartagena and there will be a national choreographic contest with a €5,000 prize for the winner. This dynamic blend of artistic excellence and culture highlights Cartagena as a cultural hotspot in the region. For more details and tickets visit mudanzas.cartagena.es.

