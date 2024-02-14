MuDanzas returns to the streets of Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 13:36
Cartagena comes alive with rhythm
Image: Cartagena.es
CARTAGENA’S MuDanzas dance festival is back after twelve years from March 9 until March 17. The contemporary dance festival will bring the streets of Cartagena alive with performances from renowned dance companies like Marcat Dance and Fritsch Company. The dance festival will also hold some shows in the Nuevo Teatro Circo.
As part of this dance spectacle, the dance groups will perform in schools throughout Cartagena and there will be a national choreographic contest with a €5,000 prize for the winner. This dynamic blend of artistic excellence and culture highlights Cartagena as a cultural hotspot in the region. For more details and tickets visit mudanzas.cartagena.es.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.