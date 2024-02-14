By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 16:54
Carlos Mazon at the Santa Fay Wildlife Recover Centre. Image: Generalitat Valenciana.
The president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazon, recently announced the introduction of a statute for volunteering in animal protection in the Valencian Community.
Mazon emphasised citizen involvement in the recovery of wildlife in Valencia, acknowledging their indispensable role.
He noted the lack of recognition for volunteers’ efforts and declared the Generalitat Valenciana’s intention to implement a volunteering statute to honour their contributions to wildlife conservation and rehabilitation.
Additionally, Mazon highlighted the establishment of a General Directorate of Animal Protection, focusing on strategies to prevent animal abandonment and ensure wildlife and pet welfare.
During his visit to the “Santa Faz” Wildlife Recovery Centre in Alicante on February 10, Mazon praised the centre’s efforts in biodiversity conservation.
The new facilities at the “Santa Faz” centre, include operating rooms, an X-ray facility, and an ICU, enhancing veterinary care for injured or vulnerable wild animals.
These improvements will allow the centre to care for a larger number of animals, which has steadily increased over the years, reaching a record of 13,046 animals cared for in 2023 across the three wildlife recovery centres in the Valencian Community.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
