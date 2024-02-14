Santanyi expands taxi service for tourist season

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 12:23

Image of a taxi in Santanyi, Mallorca Credit: Artesia Wells/Shutterstock.com

In response to the growing demand for transportation during the tourist season, the municipality of Santanyi is set to introduce ten new temporary autotaxi licenses.

The new licences will be valid from May 15 until October 15, this initiative aims to bolster the availability of taxis during Mallorca’s busiest months, ensuring both locals and tourists have access to reliable transportation.

Mayor Maria Pons emphasized the collaborative effort with local taxi professionals to address the increased demand. ‘We have met with professionals from the sector in our area to reach a consensus.

‘Demand during the tourist season has increased considerably, so it was necessary to make a decision of these characteristics, always counting on the opinion of the municipality’s taxi professionals.’

The new five-month licenses, limited to a maximum of three seasons, give preference to current license holders within the municipality, enhancing the service’s reliability and quality.

Deputy Mayor Joan Gaspar Aguilo expressed the council’s satisfaction with the plan, underscoring their commitment to improving services for Santanyi’s residents and visitors. ‘The government team is very satisfied with having approved this regulation; the objective is always to offer a better service to citizens and also to those who visit us.’

Interested parties are encouraged to apply soon, with a lottery system in place to allocate licenses if applications exceed availability.

This move is part of Santanyi’s broader strategy to enhance its tourism infrastructure, ensuring a comfortable and accessible experience for everyone on the island.