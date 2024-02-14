School investment in San Javier

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 13:06

New Facility at IES Mar Menor in San Javier Image: carm.es

EXPANSION works at IES Mar Menor in Santiago de la Ribera (San Javier) are advancing smoothly, as confirmed by the Minister of Education, Vocational Training, and Employment, Víctor Marín. He visited the site alongside the town’s mayor, José Miguel Luengo, to observe the construction of a new building that will house all the Professional Development studies at the centre.

Facility Features and Academic Enhancements

The expansion project includes a new 3,461-square-metre building on a 3,800-square-metre plot provided by the Town Council. The facility will feature ten multipurpose classrooms, five workshops, a technical room, and two laboratories. Additionally, it will have new sports facilities and changing rooms for the Fitness and Sports Professional Program. The building will also house five teacher departments, a meeting room, and administrative spaces. The construction is set to be completed later in the year.

Investment in Education: €3M for Future Learning

The building will be equipped with solar panels as the main energy source. With a separate entrance, the new building will be connected to the existing institute through a pergola. The construction of this educational space represents an investment of over € 3 million.

