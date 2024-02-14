Scooter controls in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 14:49

Controls of scooters Photo: Wikimedia CC / Kristoffer Trolle

Benalmadena Local Police is carrying out a campaign of surveillance and control of Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMV) including electric scooters, in various areas of the municipality with the aim of ensuring scrupulous compliance with the established rules.

As part of this campaign, up to four controls per day have been scheduled for the coming week of February 19, for seven days, in order to monitor compliance with the various safety, approval and certification measures that affect this type of vehicle.

The Town Hall wanted to remind riders that the current legislation establishes that scooters are designed for use in urban areas, and can only be ridden legally at speeds between 6 and 25 kilometres per hour. Being ridden on pavements and pedestrian areas throughout Spain is prohibited.

As a consequence of the increase in the number of these personal mobility vehicles over the last two years, the Council is studying its own regulations and has advanced the drafting of a specific ordinance included in the 2024 Regulatory Plan.

To date, a total of 62 Personal Mobility Vehicles have been checked and three reports have been issued for different offences, two of them for the use of mobile phones and one for negligent driving.

The Directorate General of Traffic has set up a website where future buyers of these vehicles can check whether the model they are interested in purchasing is duly certified. In the controls established by the Local Police, officers will inform users about these new regulations.