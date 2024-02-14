By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 19:00

Sour power: 18th-century desiccated lemon sparks citrus frenzy. Image: Brettells / Facebook.

The story of the centuries-old desiccated lemon that fetched an impressive £1,400 at auction is truly remarkable.

Discovered in the bottom drawer of a 19th-century chest during a household clearance in January, this ancient citrus fruit captured the imagination of bidders.

Found by chance while sorting through their late uncle’s belongings, the sellers stumbled upon the lemon tucked away in the back of a drawer.

What made it even more intriguing was the inscription on the yellow rind, dating back to 1739 and mentioning a Mr. P Lu Franchini gifting it to Miss E Baxter.

This raised speculation about its origins, possibly as a unique romantic gesture from colonial India to 19th-century England.

Despite its small size and complete desiccation, the lemon retained its shape and some semblance of preservation, adding to its mystique.

Unaware of its presence within the cabinet, the sellers decided to include it in the auction with a modest estimate of £40-£60, expecting it to generate some amusement.

However, the bidding for the lemon quickly escalated, attracting 35 bids in total, with a British collector ultimately winning the auction.

The final price of £1,416, including auctioneer fees, far exceeded expectations and sparked applause in the auction room.

Remarkably, the lemon’s sale price was fifty times higher than that of the cabinet in which it was found.

Reflecting on the lemon’s appeal, auctioneer David Brettell emphasised the rarity of such an object and expressed doubt that it would ever grace an auction again.