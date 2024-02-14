Speaking European – Wilma Fone

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 18:13

Wilma Fone loves the Spanish lifestyle

Wilma Fone was born in Krefeld, Germany but has lived across the globe, including Jordan, Singapore, England and the United States.

Wilma loves Spain

Having moved to Spain 20 years ago, Wilma finds there is no other place but Spain she wants to stay in: ¨I absolutely love it here. I really enjoy my life here and I wouldn’t like to be anywhere else at the moment. I would like to stay in Spain until the very end really.”

Wilma had initially moved to Moraira and then to Calpe, having bought some property with her family: “We found a beautiful, peaceful location and bought property to move into. I wanted to be closer to my relatives.”

It is here she decided to spend her retirement, having enjoyed the Spanish culture and nature. ¨Spain’s climate is the best! I love the people here and the relaxed way of life. I´ve got lovely people around me: people always help each other here. And we don’t have long winters here like in England or Germany,” says Wilma.

Her daily life remains vibrant and busy: “I take care of my garden, I swim in the pool and go out for meals with my friends. Here in Spain, I´m just living and enjoying it.”

Wilma revealed that transitioning to life in Spain was easy: “I don’t find myself really missing anything. I understand and can speak the basics of Spanish. When I have to go to offices or do paperwork, people are very nice to me. They appreciate that I speak Spanish and overlook my mistakes. As long as you try, it is easy to communicate and get things done here.”

Even though Wilma learns the language from her Spanish friends, she confirmed that she is surrounded by people of all nationalities: “I have English and European friends: quite a lot of nationalities. Even when I look at my family, it’s very international and I love that.”

A fantastic place to live

Throughout her life, Wilma has gotten used to living all over the world and advises anyone who is considering moving to Spain: ¨Do your best and be responsive to the community you´re entering. Spain is a fantastic place to live in.”

This is one of a number of interviews with Europeans who have moved to and settled in Spain