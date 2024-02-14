By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 15:50
Thriving beneath the waves: Valencian's oceanica meadows flourish. Image: Generalitat Valenciana.
According to a recent report by the Ministry of Environment the Posidonia oceanica meadows along the Valencian coast show an increase in density and coverage in protected marine areas.
Posidonia oceanica, commonly known as Neptune grass or Mediterranean tapeweed, is a seagrass species that is endemic to the Mediterranean Sea.
It forms large underwater meadows that are an important part of the ecosystem.
Monitoring focused on Places of Community Importance (SCI), with 30 monitoring stations established across Valencia’s coast.
Posidonia oceanica meadows, described as “underwater forests,” are crucial marine ecosystems supporting diverse flora and fauna.
These meadows contribute significantly to oxygen production and carbon dioxide absorption.
Posidonia oceanica plays a vital role in stabilising shallow seabeds and coastal areas, recognized as a priority habitat by the European Union.
It receives special protection under both European and regional regulations.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
