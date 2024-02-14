Top three music festivals in Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 13:01

Benidorm Low Festival performance. Credit: Benidorm Low Cost Festival, Flickr

The top pick of music festivals in the Costa Blanca region, renowned internationally.

Low Festival Benidorm

The pioneer of ecologically friendly festivals in Spain, the Low Festival is held annually in Benidorm, for three days in July.

The festival has received a star certificate from the International Industry Green Initiative for its effective measures taken for nature preservation.

There are three types of tickets available, including the three-day VIP Pool ticket, with access to an Olympic-sized pool that visitors can delight in.

This summer the Low Festival is held on July, 26, 27 and 28, headlined by the iconic American rock band, Pixies.

Alicante Spring Festival

Alicante Spring Festival is held annually for two days during the last week of May.

With more than 20 hours of live performances in a spacious venue, the festival presents pop, indie and urban music.

This year, in Multiespacio Rabasa, the festival features Spanish artists, including Viva Suecia, a Swedish band, Mando Diao, and many more.

Premium tickets are available, giving access to the best stage view and a gourmet restaurant.

Benidorm Summer Festival

The leading local event of traditional bachata and salsa dancing, the festival takes place in Benidorm each year for five days in July.

This year, in the Gran Hotel Bali, from July 3 until July 7, the festival transforms the city into an immersive, vibrant experience of social dancing.

Renowned dance instructors hold specialised workshops in salsa, bachata and kizomba dances.