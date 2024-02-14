Warsaw aims for climate neutrality

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 12:07

Photo Moczydlo Park in Warsaw, Poland: Wikimedia CC / Tommek

The Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, has set up a Climate Team aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 and climate neutrality in 2050 – these are Warsaw’s main climate policy goals and also one of the main pillars of the city’s development strategy.

Warsaw wants to set trends in climate action. The capital is already a member of international organisations active in this field. The city has also adopted a Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and a Green Vision for Warsaw, i.e. a roadmap for achieving climate neutrality and the main document setting the directions and objectives of the capital’s climate policy.

It is all about reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change. One of the actions is further investment in Warsaw Public Transport. The metro is being successively developed, new tram routes are being built and the rolling stock is also becoming greener.

The city is also investing heavily in renewable energy sources. There are photovoltaic installations on over 200 municipal buildings. Similar solutions are also being used by Warsaw’s water supply companies, although the company’s main renewable energy source is biogas produced by sewage sludge fermentation.

In addition, there is the greening of public spaces. Last year alone, the municipal teams planted around 100,000 trees. Increasingly, vegetation is also replacing concrete pavements.

According to the capital’s City Hall, the role of the Climate Team will be to coordinate such initiatives and projects and to recommend to the mayor further measures for sustainable development and the achievement of climate neutrality.