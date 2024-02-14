Water works in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 14:53

Desalination plant plans Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Council has completed the preliminary environmental reports required to authorise the installation of a containerised seawater desalination plant in the area of the El Castor river.

This work has been carried out between the mouths of the Castor and Padrón rivers by a team of scientists, who have used the latest technology to carry out different studies on the part of the coastline where the outfalls and water intakes for the desalination plant are planned.

This team, which includes biologists, chemists, oceanographers, divers and laboratory technicians, carried out different types of studies to determine the physical and chemical characteristics of the water and sediment where the plant is to be installed.

The desalination plant will have a system of photovoltaic power supply panels, which reduces costs and implementation times as it consists of prefabricated modules. It envisages an initial production of 20,000 cubic metres of drinking water per day, expandable in the future to 30,000 cubic metres per day.