Who ever heard of a golfing pelican?

By John Smith • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 13:36

The pelican at home on the golf course Credit: Den Bosch Animal Ambulance

Golf appeals to many people, but those out on a golf course in the town of Vught in Holland often dreamed of making a birdie or even an albatross but never a pelican!

Pelican is not a golfing term

They were surprised to see a healthy looking pink-backed pelican take up residence on the golf course in early February and it could be seen that it had a ring around its leg so had clearly escaped from somewhere.

Members of the Den Bosch Animal Ambulance Service confirmed that it had been spotted in different parts of the country prior to its arrival at the golf course and several days were spent trying to lure it with the offer of juicy cuts of fish.

Eventually on February 12, they were successful and after snaffling it whilst asleep the pelican calmly allowed them to give it a ride in a golf buggy before it was transferred to a secure site for a health check.

A European traveller

Information from the ring on its leg told experts that it had been a resident of Lithuania, lived in a Dutch zoo until 2019 when it was transferred to a Belgian zoo and it was from there that it made its escape several weeks earlier.

Once rested and fed, it was returned across the border to its unnamed Belgian home.