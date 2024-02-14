Who ever heard of a golfing pelican?

By John Smith •
Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 13:36
The pelican at home on the golf course
Credit: Den Bosch Animal Ambulance
Golf appeals to many people, but those out on a golf course in the town of Vught in Holland often dreamed of making a birdie or even an albatross but never a pelican!
They were surprised to see a healthy looking pink-backed pelican take up residence on the golf course in early February and it could be seen that it had a ring around its leg so had clearly escaped from somewhere.
Members of the Den Bosch Animal Ambulance Service confirmed that it had been spotted in different parts of the country prior to its arrival at the golf course and several days were spent trying to lure it with the offer of juicy cuts of fish.
Eventually on February 12, they were successful and after snaffling it whilst asleep the pelican calmly allowed them to give it a ride in a golf buggy before it was transferred to a secure site for a health check.
Information from the ring on its leg told experts that it had been a resident of Lithuania, lived in a Dutch zoo until 2019 when it was transferred to a Belgian zoo and it was from there that it made its escape several weeks earlier.
Once rested and fed, it was returned across the border to its unnamed Belgian home.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.