Trending:

 A special treat at Nomad

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 15:41

25% discount Photo: Nomad

Nomad Restaurant & Club opened March 2023 in the village of Aloha, Nueva Andalucia, Marbella. After an impressive renovation and a winter break they are open again for 2024 blending fine dining with entertainment.

Now they are inviting diners to indulge in the joy of February at Nomad with a special 25 per cent off by using the code FEB25 when you book. It’s available Monday to Thursday by reserving your table via the website: nomadmarbella.es/m-bookings

Nomad is open from 6 pm every day and was recognised by ABC’s Gourmé Málaga as, “one of the top dining locations in Marbella”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading