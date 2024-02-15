 A special treat at Nomad

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 15:41

25% discount Photo: Nomad

Nomad Restaurant & Club opened March 2023 in the village of Aloha, Nueva Andalucia, Marbella. After an impressive renovation and a winter break they are open again for 2024 blending fine dining with entertainment.

Now they are inviting diners to indulge in the joy of February at Nomad with a special 25 per cent off by using the code FEB25 when you book. It’s available Monday to Thursday by reserving your table via the website: nomadmarbella.es/m-bookings

Nomad is open from 6 pm every day and was recognised by ABC’s Gourmé Málaga as, “one of the top dining locations in Marbella”.