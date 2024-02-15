Age Concern Costa Calida’s vintage sale

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 12:30

IN a bid to support the well-being of individuals over 50, Age Concern Costa Calida is organising a sale at its Vintage Store at the Social Centre on 2B Avenida De Los Covachos, Camposol C Sector. The sale promises a treasure trove of pre-loved bargains, all priced from a mere 50 cents.

Age Concern Costa Calida’s Commitment to the Elderly

Age Concern Costa Calida stands out for its commitment to aiding the elderly through various services managed entirely by unpaid volunteers. These services include problem-solving advice, information dissemination, befriending, hospital and care home visits, as well as the rental of medical equipment – all delivered to the community without charge.

Make a Difference: Join the Vintage Sale at Age Concern Costa Calida

The Vintage Sale, ending on Saturday, February 24, is a unique opportunity for the community to both support a noble cause and snag some fantastic deals. The Social Centre will be open from 10 am to 1 pm, inviting everyone to drop by and contribute to the well-being of the over 50s.

