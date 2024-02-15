Age Concern Costa Calida’s vintage sale

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 12:30
Don’t Miss the Vintage Sale
Image: Shutterstock/SpeedKingz
IN a bid to support the well-being of individuals over 50, Age Concern Costa Calida is organising a sale at its Vintage Store at the Social Centre on 2B Avenida De Los Covachos, Camposol C Sector. The sale promises a treasure trove of pre-loved bargains, all priced from a mere 50 cents.
Age Concern Costa Calida stands out for its commitment to aiding the elderly through various services managed entirely by unpaid volunteers. These services include problem-solving advice, information dissemination, befriending, hospital and care home visits, as well as the rental of medical equipment – all delivered to the community without charge.
The Vintage Sale, ending on Saturday, February 24, is a unique opportunity for the community to both support a noble cause and snag some fantastic deals. The Social Centre will be open from 10 am to 1 pm, inviting everyone to drop by and contribute to the well-being of the over 50s.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
