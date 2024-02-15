Alicante day trip: Rescue fundraiser

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 22:35
Your adventure makes a difference
Image: shutterstock/ AlexDreamliner
IN collaboration with Noah’s ARC, a dedicated animal rescue charity in Spain’s Murcia region, Taquilla Tickets is organising an exciting day trip to Alicante on Wednesday, February 21. Noah’s Arc aims to rescue injured, mistreated, and abandoned animals.
Alicante, known for more than just its airport, offers a plethora of activities. Explore the Castle of Santa Bárbara perched atop Mount Benacantil, providing breathtaking panoramic views of Alicante’s marina and bay, and don’t miss Mushroom Alley, adorned with fiberglass mushrooms.
The day includes the chance to shop, dine at beachfront cafes or central city restaurants, and immerse yourself in Alicante’s cultural offerings. Priced at just €25, the package covers return coach travel, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience. Additionally, an onboard raffle will raise funds for Noah’s ARC, contributing to their noble cause of animal rescue. Book your spot now to support this worthy initiative and make the most of your Alicante adventure. Contact 0034 657346445 for more information.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
