Altea International School hosts concert

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 16:43

Altea International School Credit: https://www.facebook.com/AISAlteaInternationalSchool

On Saturday, February 24, at 1800, Altea International School, Cautivador, will present “The Carnival of the Animals”, as part of their Concert Series 2024, a rich and varied chamber music programme. This includes three vibrant chamber music concerts, a children’s concert and a special Gala Concert event.

The season begins with a concert especially designed for families: ‘The Carnival of the Animals’ by Saint-Saëns and the ‘The Trout’ piano quintet for piano and strings by Schubert.

This Family Concert will be performed for children and families with narration in English and with projected pictures. Highlights of the Schubert ‘Trout’ quintet will also be performed. This Concert will allow families and friends to enjoy live orchestral music while introducing children to individual instruments of the orchestra.

A small orchestra will be assembled for the occasion, comprised of young professional musicians led by Anja Traub, and two pianists, Istvan Székely and Yaron Traub, who will also be the conductor.

Later, the same evening at 8 pm, for an adult audience, the full version of both compositions – without narration and projection – will be performed.