Altea women participate in equality event

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 10:25

Unity Credit: Alexander Suhorucov: https://www.pexels.com

Altea is participating in the ‘Trobada de Dones de la Marina Baixa’ to be held on 1st March. Altea Town Council is providing the women of Altea with invitations and a free bus to the event in La Nucía.

Around 550 women from the region will gather in the neighbouring town of La Nucia on 1 March to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The event is a celebration of what has been achieved in terms of equality and the need to continue making progress in order to eliminate the discrimination that still exists between men and women.

The Department of Equality is offering 50 tickets, which can be collected at the Social Centre from the morning of Tuesday 13 February.

The Trobada de Dones is an initiative of the Equality Counsellors of the Marina Baixa and, as Anna Lanuza, Equality Counsellor of the Ajuntament d’Altea, says, “it is an event that is much appreciated by the women and women’s associations of Altea, who every year show their interest in participating in a day where they can meet with their counterparts from other municipalities and highlight the value of what women have achieved in terms of rights”.