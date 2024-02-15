Altea women participate in equality event

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 10:25
Unity
Credit: Alexander Suhorucov: https://www.pexels.com
Altea is participating in the ‘Trobada de Dones de la Marina Baixa’ to be held on 1st March. Altea Town Council is providing the women of Altea with invitations and a free bus to the event in La Nucía.
Around 550 women from the region will gather in the neighbouring town of La Nucia on 1 March to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The event is a celebration of what has been achieved in terms of equality and the need to continue making progress in order to eliminate the discrimination that still exists between men and women.
The Department of Equality is offering 50 tickets, which can be collected at the Social Centre from the morning of Tuesday 13 February.
The Trobada de Dones is an initiative of the Equality Counsellors of the Marina Baixa and, as Anna Lanuza, Equality Counsellor of the Ajuntament d’Altea, says, “it is an event that is much appreciated by the women and women’s associations of Altea, who every year show their interest in participating in a day where they can meet with their counterparts from other municipalities and highlight the value of what women have achieved in terms of rights”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.