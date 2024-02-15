Beethoven Festival to entertain Altea

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 11:30

Classical Music Credit: Ylanite Koppens

Altea will enjoy a festival of the music of Ludwig van Beethoven this spring with three free concerts taking place at the Casa de Cultura (House of Culture) over three weeks.

The first, entitled ‘Beethoven Stories and tales’, takes place on February 18 at 12pm and will feature compositions by Robert Schumann, Max Bruch and Edgar Girtain, as well as Beethoven’s much loved ‘Grand Sonata’.

Viola, clarinet and piano feature in this performance by internationally acclaimed classical musicians Jordi Pons, Bruno Ferreira and Natalia Gomez.

On February 25, musicians ‘Duo van Dua’ explore ‘Beethoven Music for piano duo’, moving from original works for piano four hands, through to orchestral transcriptions. Pamela Perez and Pedro Mercado bring this original form to life in concerts across Spain and beyond.

The festival concludes on March 3 with Flute, Cello and Piano Trio in a set called ‘Beethoven & Co’. Featuring music by composers Maria von Weber and Philipp Gaubert, as well as Beethoven, the final concert once again sees acclaimed classical musicians grace the town. Anna Alvado, Tara Garcia and Carla Gomez are former classmates whose innovative chamber music touches on both classical and contemporary forms.

All concerts are free of charge.