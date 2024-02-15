Benahavis cooking workshops

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 10:17

Photo: Facebook / Escuela Hostelería

The popular and acclaimed cooking workshops for adults, children and teenagers are back in Benahavis with a varied recipe book that will make participants lick their fingers and liven up the ‘Semana Blanca.

A total of 6 workshops for children and teenagers between 6-12 years old and 2 workshops for adults over 18 years old, are being organised for residents of Benahavís at the well-known Escuela Hostelería in the town.

The workshops will be held on Saturday February 24 for adults and on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, February 26, 27 and 29 during Semana Blanca for children. There are two time slots each day: 9.30am to 11.30 am and midday to 2pm.

The school has produced many chefs who have gone on to great things including some holders of Michelin stars. If you would like to sample the cooking the School’s restaurant is also open to the public from Tuesday to Friday at 1.30pm to 3pm (lunch only).

The Malaga food Guide reported that the school, “is noted because of the sheer attention to detail displayed by the teachers and students alike and its fantastic position and spectacular views, situated as it is between the coast and the mountains”.

Email for reservations: reservas@escuelahosteleria.es