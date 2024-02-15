Benidorm mourns fallen guardia officers

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 9:04
Silent tribute
Credit: www.benidorm.org
Benidorm Town Hall held five minutes’ silence this Monday as a sign of mourning for the “cruel death in the line of duty” of two Civil Guards in the town of Barbate, Cádiz. The tragic event took place last Friday when the Armed Forces boat in which the officers were travelling was rammed by a ‘narco-boat’, killing the two Guardia Civil and injuring two other officers, one of them seriously.
The Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, led the tribute as a sign of mourning and respect for the deceased Guardia Civil officers and their families. He was accompanied by the Lieutenant of the Traffic Section of the Guardia Civil in Benidorm, Manuel Alberto Sánchez García; the Commissioner of the National Police in the city, Ceferino Serrano Torres; the Chief of the Local Police, Luis Arévalo. They were joined by numerous members of the state security bodies, municipal councillors and local residents.
In this way, Benidorm has publicly expressed its “support and solidarity with the families of the deceased Guardia Civil and in recognition of the great work carried out by the members of the security forces and corps of the State of Benidorm”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.