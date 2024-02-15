Benidorm mourns fallen guardia officers

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 9:04

Silent tribute Credit: www.benidorm.org

Benidorm Town Hall held five minutes’ silence this Monday as a sign of mourning for the “cruel death in the line of duty” of two Civil Guards in the town of Barbate, Cádiz. The tragic event took place last Friday when the Armed Forces boat in which the officers were travelling was rammed by a ‘narco-boat’, killing the two Guardia Civil and injuring two other officers, one of them seriously.

The Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, led the tribute as a sign of mourning and respect for the deceased Guardia Civil officers and their families. He was accompanied by the Lieutenant of the Traffic Section of the Guardia Civil in Benidorm, Manuel Alberto Sánchez García; the Commissioner of the National Police in the city, Ceferino Serrano Torres; the Chief of the Local Police, Luis Arévalo. They were joined by numerous members of the state security bodies, municipal councillors and local residents.

In this way, Benidorm has publicly expressed its “support and solidarity with the families of the deceased Guardia Civil and in recognition of the great work carried out by the members of the security forces and corps of the State of Benidorm”.