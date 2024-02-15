Benidorm´s Night Jewel: Riviera Lounge

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 16:17

Riviera Lounge in Benidorm. Credit: Riviera Lounge, Facebook

Every night, the Riviera Hotel lights up the city with live music and comedy shows in the glamorous Riviera Lounge.

Declared to be one of the top five hotels in Benidorm, the Riviera Hotel´s lounge has established a chic venue, with an intimate stage, ensuring a memorable and idle time.

Inspired by the classy jazz clubs of New York, the venue presents tribute bands, legendary hits and entertaining performances every night of the week. Riviera Lounge is the place to go to enjoy live blues, jazz, and rock-n-roll music. Some of the performers have included, Ruby Rox, ABBA tribute band, Sam Smith tribute act, the singer Ben Ashley, and the comedian Jimmy Bright.

The bar offers a wide variety of cocktails, including the classic Sex on the Beach, Margarita and the fresh Riviera Special, as well draught beer. The lounge is filled up with comfortable armchair seats and a beautifully lit-up bar area with special offers.