Benidorm´s Night Jewel: Riviera Lounge

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 16:17
Riviera Lounge in Benidorm.
Credit: Riviera Lounge, Facebook
Every night, the Riviera Hotel lights up the city with live music and comedy shows in the glamorous Riviera Lounge.
Declared to be one of the top five hotels in Benidorm, the Riviera Hotel´s lounge has established a chic venue, with an intimate stage, ensuring a memorable and idle time.
Inspired by the classy jazz clubs of New York, the venue presents tribute bands, legendary hits and entertaining performances every night of the week. Riviera Lounge is the place to go to enjoy live blues, jazz, and rock-n-roll music. Some of the performers have included, Ruby Rox, ABBA tribute band, Sam Smith tribute act, the singer Ben Ashley, and the comedian Jimmy Bright.
The bar offers a wide variety of cocktails, including the classic Sex on the Beach, Margarita and the fresh Riviera Special, as well draught beer. The lounge is filled up with comfortable armchair seats and a beautifully lit-up bar area with special offers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.