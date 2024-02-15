Boat explosion leaves two injured

By John Smith • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 15:33

Foam and the anti-pollution barrier indicate where the boat sank Credit: Benalmadena Marina

Just before 6pm on the evening of February 14, an explosion shattered the calm of Benalmadena Marina and black smoke rose into the sky.

Emergency services arrived quickly

It appears that a boat in the marina which was being worked on by two people exploded for no known reason at this time and both suffered injuries which meant that they had to be evacuated to hospital for treatment.

Whilst some people who were on the spot tried to use fire extinguishers on the boat, it was not until emergency services arrived that the fire was put out although not before the vessel had suffered so much damage that it sank.

Those attending included the Benalmadena Fire Brigade who took the lead in controlling the fire, National Police, Local Police and Paramedics who treated the men, one of whom is said to have burns on his arms and legs whilst the other was bruised and in shock.

Cause of explosion to be discovered

Marina maintenance workers were also present and within 20 minutes, an anti-pollution barrier had been installed around the area where the boat sunk and work is now underway to clean the area and salvage the boat in order to investigate the cause of the explosion.