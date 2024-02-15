Brexit Boosts Food Sales: Grandma Kate’s Kitchen Delivers Affordable and Delicious Meals in Costa Blanca.

By EWN • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 15:30

A rapidly growing British-owned company on the Costa Blanca is revolutionising the food industry by delivering delicious meals directly to homes and retail outlets in the Costa Blanca region. DinDins SL, affectionately known by customers as Grandma Kate’s Kitchen, has capitalized on the challenges posed by Brexit, which has made British food imports more expensive and less accessible due to customs regulations and product shrinkage by manufacturers.

“British food has become increasingly costly for consumers, especially for pensioners on fixed incomes,” explained Demi Hobbs, Senior Partner of DinDins SL. “In response, we have developed a unique approach, preparing small-batch, nutritious meals without compromising on portion sizes. By sourcing local produce, eliminating overseas transport costs, and minimizing waste, we are able to offer affordable and delicious meals to our customers. We even make use of the vegetable scraps by feeding them to my dad’s chickens,” she added.

One of the post Brexit casualties has been the English Sausage and its scarcity in supermarkets has been notable of late. We researched and found a traditional pork sausage recipe and commissioned a local butcher to make them. After a number of taste tests locally we settled on a delightful tasting sausage cross between a Cumberland and Lincolnshire sausage, which can now be found in good company with Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy or within a very delectable sausage casserole.

The development of our sausage is the beginning of our company’s commitment to sourcing local produce from quality producers and artisans, reducing waste, and supporting local businesses whilst helping to drive costs down to help everyone during these stabilising but difficult times.

DinDins SL has experienced remarkable progress since the end of the pandemic following its initial entry and success in the health and fitness market with its fresh food range known as “Prep2u”. Every Prep2u meal has been designed with high-quality ingredients, portion control, and calorie counting to appeal to health-conscious individuals in personal health market intent on eating well whilst maintaining busy lifestyles. “ Prep2U also has a growing customer base that keeps coming back for more week after week.

The company has recently expanded its reach of fresh and frozen produce by partnering with local retailers, making their products even more readily available and reducing last-mile delivery costs. Looking ahead, DinDins SL is seeking local agents and caregivers in the care sector to collaborate in providing better-tasting, high-quality meals to elderly and housebound customers, as an alternative to mass-produced, tasteless ready meals.

Sponsored