Brussels smallest house for sale

By John Smith • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 13:23

The front of number 242, Brussels smallest House Credit: Trevi Estate Agents

What is believed to be the smallest house in Brussels has been put up for sale at an asking price of €195,000.

60 square metres over several floors

Having an internal dimension of just 60 square metres, it still manages to offer two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and shower room but even the agent agrees that it needs modernisation.

They try to put a positive spin on this unusual property which is sandwiched in between two other larger houses by stating on their website “A unique property that is ideal for anyone that is looking for originality, charm and something that is exceptional”.

At just 2.15 metres wide, the door takes up much of the frontage and it is clear that it has been built on to at the back and into the roof as some of the rooms are much larger than might initially be expected from first sight of the exterior although it does supposedly have a landscaped garden.

Ideal for an architect

Although it is in a much sought after and expensive area within Brussels, the agents admit that there have only been four viewings so far but with typical estate agents bravado suggest that it would be an ideal purchase for an architect who could prove how skilful they were in making the most of limited space.