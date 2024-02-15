Building collapses in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 8:12

Shop and house collapses Photo: Facebook / Estepona Info & Chat

A house has collapsed following major work that has been carried out on Avenida España in Estepona.

The work being carried out is part of the continued improvements to Estepona’s seafront promenade. The work to pedestrianise Avenida España has been going on for some time and the water company had been laying new pipework when the building collapsed on Wednesday February 14.

The popular souvenir shop has been crushed as the entire building above fell directly onto the premises.Luckily no injuries have been reported.

Although no official cause for the damage to the building has been confirmed, it would seem likely that it is a direct consequence of the work being carried out on the public water network by the water company’s subcontractor.

Firefighters, Local Police, National Police and the Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, travelled to the site together with the company responsible for the works. Engineers have verified that there is no risk to the adjoining houses however, the house will have to be demolished immediately.